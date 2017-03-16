SHS students share Dominican insights March 22

Eleven Saugatuck High School Interact Club members home from a Feb. 11-16 trip to the Dominican Republic will discuss their plans to build a school there at a free presentation Wednesday, March 22, in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts from 7 to 8 p.m.

Students Rudy Joon, Joseph Cappelletti, Georgia Richardson-Smaller, Piper Harris, Maddie Stenman, Jetal Patel, Julie Kiger, Christian Post, Hayley Christine, Claire Conley, Marin Yarde and Evan Hotary traveled to the Dominican’s impoverished Batey 106 with advisor Mike Shaw and Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club members Lana Zarlenga and John Rotonda to do service work there.

With perspectives gathered from the village of Haitian sugarcane workers and their families, the students will present their plan to build an additional classroom onto Batey 106’s present one-room school.

They will share a video, photos, interviews with residents and more, plus launch a crowdsourcing funding campaign to help build the school.