SHS ventures ‘Into the Woods,’ enchantment waits

Can fairy tales become real? Find out when the Saugatuck High School Drama Club presents James Lapine’s and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical “Into the Woods” Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 4, at 2 p.m. in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts. Patrick Ziegler is directing performances assisted by musical director Brendan Hollins, choreographer Justine Kolev and a slew of enthused student cast members, some of whom are shown here. Tickets, at $10 for adults and $6 for students, may be bought online in advance at saugatuckhighschooldramabrownpapertickets.com. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

