SHS violinist wins Mueller Scholarship

Saugatuck High School student and violinist Eleni Persinger was one of three scholarship winners named after the Norbert Mueller High School Concerto Competition Jan. 5 at the John & Dede Howard Recital Hall at Hope College.

The Holland Symphony Orchestra awarded Persinger a $250 scholarship for claiming second place out of 10 competition entrants.

Black River student and pianist Peter Busscher claimed the $500 first-place scholarship. West Ottawa student and violinist Holly Peterson won $150 for placing third.

Prizes were endowed as a memorial by the local family of Norbert Mueller, a Chicago Symphony Orchestra violinist for more than 50 years.

As winner, Busscher will perform with the HSO Sunday, March 24, at a family concert at DeWitt Performing Arts Center in Zeeland East High School at 3:30 p.m.

Busscher, a student of Joan Conway, performed the first movement of Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Op. 23 by Mac Dowell accompanied by pianist Andrew Busscher in the competition.

Persinger, who studies violin with Jenny Walvoord, performed Scene de Ballet, Op. 100 by de Beriot Jan. 5 with Sarah Bast accompanying on piano.

Peterson, also studying under Walvoord, performed the first movement of Concerto in A minor, Op. 53 by Dvorak joined by pianist Jennifer Wolfe.

For more information about future competitions HSO concerts visit hollandsymphony.org.

