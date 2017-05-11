Sing before supper

Issabella LaClaire (as Cossette) was among cast members from Saugatuck High School’s winter production of the musical “Les Miserables” entertaining diners at a fundraiser for the new school drama club at Everyday People Café May 2. The event raised more than $4,000 towards hiring staff for next year’s production and to upgrade sound and lighting equipment in the school’s theatre space. “This is a great start to finally having an actual theatre program available to our kids and community,” said booster president Kellie Distefano. Further donations can be sent to Saugatuck Public Schools, 201 Randolph, PO Box 818, Douglas, MI 49406, noting on your check the donation is intended for the Theatre Program/Drama Club. (Photo provided)