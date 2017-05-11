Home Around Town Sing before supper
Sing before supper
Flag Day

Township to hire planned for 'Wild Heart' proposal

Happy hatters

Church moves from school to Red Barn

Oval Beach fee will rise to fund Perryman paving work

Township dumps single waste hauler survey, plan

Thai House, Sushi Boat open to eager crowds

Kismet Bakery to open in long-vacant Douglas space

Saugatuck increases parking fines

Blue Star

Issabella LaClaire (as Cossette) was among cast members from Saugatuck High School’s winter production of the musical “Les Miserables” entertaining diners at a fundraiser for the new school drama club at Everyday People Café May 2. The event raised more than $4,000 towards hiring staff for next year’s production and to upgrade sound and lighting equipment in the school’s theatre space. “This is a great start to finally having an actual theatre program available to our kids and community,” said booster president Kellie Distefano. Further donations can be sent to Saugatuck Public Schools, 201 Randolph, PO Box 818, Douglas, MI 49406, noting on your check the donation is intended for the Theatre Program/Drama Club. (Photo provided)

