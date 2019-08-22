Home Around Town Six departments respond to douse Fennville blaze
Six departments respond to douse Fennville blaze
A fire Monday caused severe damage to a Wilson Street home in Fennville and took crews from six area fire departments almost three hours to put out. Saugatuck Township Fire District IT Director Erik Kirchert reported his department took a call to assist at 11:44 a.m. after the first-arriving Fennville unit encountered heavy fire showing on the northeast side of the dwelling, where flames had taken a stronghold in the attic and void between two roof structures. “It was a very stubborn fire with a lot of pockets that proved hard to extinguish,” Kirchert said. Clyde, Ganges, Hamilton and Lee township firefighters joined Fennville and Saugatuck Township working to extinguish the blaze. Allegan County deputies assisted Fennville police with traffic control. The American Red Cross showed up to assist homeowner, plus bring food and drinks. AMR ambulance provided medical standby and checkups for firefighters working in very hot conditions, Kirchert said. (Photo by Erik Kirchert)

 

