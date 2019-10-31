Home Around Town Six seek three Saugatuck City Council seats
Six seek three Saugatuck City Council seats
Six seek three Saugatuck City Council seats

Voters will find six candidates seeking three open two-year seats on the Saugatuck City Council when they go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5.
At least two of the 7-member council taking office afterward will be new to the body, with Christine Pe-terson being the only incumbent running.
Also seeking office are, alphabetically: Stephen Boyd, Todd Hoskins, Holly Leo, Garnet Lewis and C. Corwin Stoppel.
Vacating seats will be current members Bill Hess (who filed this summer to run, then withdrew) and Catherine Simon (appointed as an interim after council veteran Jeff Spangler moved from the area this summer).
Polls will be open in city hall, 102 Butler St., Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

