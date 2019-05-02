Smit takes top spot at golf jamboree

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Apparently golf runs in the genes for Saugatuck’s Smit family.

Gabe Smit, the son of former Saugatuck boys’ golf coach Brad Smit, shot a conference-best 48 during the Gobles jamboree at Cheshire Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, April 24.

Gabe Smit’s effort helped lead Saugatuck to a third-place finish in the team standings. Gabe Smit also finished second in the first conference jamboree of the season and was tied for first in the conference following the results at Cheshire Hills.