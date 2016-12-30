Snake survives frigid Fennville blaze

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Fennville snake had a merry Christmas—or at least an alive one—after being saved from a 5813 Ell Court house fire Dec. 20.

Fennville, Saugatuck Township, Ganges and Hamilton fire departments responded to the 8:07 a.m. call to find flames shooting through roof of the Manlius Township dwelling’s attached garage.

Crews controlled most of the fire within the garage, but it and a parked car were a complete loss, Saugatuck Township Fire District IT coordinator Erik Kirchert said.

The snake was rescued inside its terrarium, as shown in the nearby phone. Kirchert apologized that phone camera battery ran out before he could photograph a firefighter turned “snake charmer” removing the reptile from its glass enclosure and putting it in his jacket to protect it from the cold.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State are investigating the fire’s cause, Kirchert said.