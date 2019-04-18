Soccer results:

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Saugatuck 1 Kelloggsville 1

When it came to shots on goal, the Saugatuck girls’ soccer team dominated Kelloggsville in this non-conference match on Friday, April 12.

It was a different story when it came to goals scored.

Despite out-shooting Kelloggsville by a 21-2 margin, the Indians were forced to settle for the 1-1 tie as they were unable to finish their scoring chances.

“We came close on a number of occasions, but could only muster the one goal,” Saugatuck coach Jordan Campbell said.

Karissa Moerler accounted for that goal.

Emma DeBoer and Dayna Crough split time in goal and combined to make two saves for Saugatuck.

Fennville 1 Otsego 2

The girls’ soccer teams from Otsego and Fennville are both scheduled to participate in the same Division 3 district tournament next month, meaning the showdown between the two on Wednesday, April 10, was a potential postseason preview.

Hopefully the weather will be a little more cooperative if there is a rematch between the teams.

With a rain/sleet mix falling for much of the contest, the Bulldogs used a goal in the opening minutes of the second half to snap a 1-1 deadlock and held on for the 2-1 victory.

McKenzie Milton provided the game-winning goal less than five minutes into the second half, beating Fennville goalie Tabitha Martinez.

Trailing 1-0 midway through the first half, Fennville knotted the score at 1-1 on a goal from Maya Ortiz midway through the opening half.

But Milton’s goal early in the second half was enough for the Bulldogs.

Saugatuck 3 Fruitport 7

After opening the season with back-to-back wins, Saugatuck tasted defeat for the first time in the form of a 7-3 setback to Fruitport on Tuesday, April 9.

Karrisa Moerler played well in the losing cause, scoring a pair of goals. Delaney Dewey-Harney accounted for the third Saugatuck goal.

Dayna Crough and Emma DeBoer combined for seven saves in the losing cause.

Fennville 3 Grand River 1

A trio of players scored one goal each to lead Fennville to the 3-1 non-league win over Grand River Prep on Tuesday, April; 9.

Jovanna Delarosa, Maya Ortiz and Angelica Mendoza each found the back of the net in the victory.

Tabitha Martinez and Ahnyjea Everette made five combined saves in the shared win.