Soccer results

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Saugatuck 3 Bangor 1

Karrisa Moerler proved to be the offensive standout for Saugatuck in its non-conference clash with Bangor on Friday, April 26.

Moerler found the back of the net twice in leading the Indians to the 3-1 victory.

Erin Stannis accounted for the remaining Saugatuck goal.

Emma DeBoer and Dayna Crough made a combined three saves in goal to preserve the win.

Fennville 7 Lawton 0

The SAC girls’ soccer match between Fennville and Lawton on Wednesday, April 24, turned out to be more of a mismatch.

The Blackhawks controlled the game from start to finish in picking up the 7-0 win. Had Fennville scored once more without allowing a goal, the game would have been stopped due to the mercy rule.

Maya Ortiz spearheaded the Blackhawks’ efforts, scoring three times. Julie Mendoza joined her as a double-digit goal scorer with two goals.

Angelica Mendoza and Nadia Allen each chipped in with one goal.

Nataly Grose, Coryne Howard and Danielle Davis finished with one assist apiece.