Spice & Tea Merchants buys Masonic Lodge

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Spice & Tea Merchants, whose 16 franchises in six states includes a soon-to-move shop in Saugatuck, has purchased Saugatuck Masonic Lodge No. 328 at 3150 Blue Star Hwy. with plans to use part of the 1970-built structure as a warehouse.

Business owner Lisa Freeman, who closed Feb. 9 on the 6,160-square-foot building on 1.9 acres for $286,000 per the real estate website Zillow, said that move was lateral.

“We were renting warehouse space near the Holland airport,” she said. “So we’re moving from tenant to owner, building equity.”

Spice & Tea Merchants is also moving its downtown retail store from 103 Butler St. to the former Oosting Furniture and Appliance Store at 233 Butler St.

J.P. Oosterbaan, who recently bought the 73-year-old Oosting family business, will also host House Dressings, Made in Michigan and Jj Marche in the now-being-renovated building.

“After six years at 103 Butler,” said Freeman, “our lease was up and we wanted to move nearer the downtown center.

“We began acquisition of the Cheryl’s/Charlie’s Ice Cream building at 132-134 Mason St., then talked with J.P. about his space,” she went on.

“Now our plan is to restore the old Round the Corner Ice Cream name to where Charlie’s is and rent out Cheryl’s space,” Freeman said.

The Saugatuck Masonic Lodge first emerged from the Douglas Dutcher Lodge with a consecration ceremony Jan. 26, 1876. The Douglas Lodge later merged with the Fennville Dutcher Lodge. Its former Center Street headquarters now houses Douglas City Hall.

The blue sheet metal-surfaced building — which includes a kitchen, two bathrooms, hall used for meetings, rentals and fundraisers, plus surrounding parking — offers Spice & Tea Merchants more warehouse space than now needed.

“We’ve worked out a deal with Lisa and Rob Joon, her Realtor,” Mason Clare Ray said, “by which we will stay in building for six more months while we find a new headquarters.”

“We will look at renting the space we don’t need for storage after that,” Freeman says. “The building and lot will need renovations.

“We are eager and excited to move ahead.”