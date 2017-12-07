Split decision on township recall votes

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Two residents seeking to recall four of five Saugatuck Township board members won a split decision at an Allegan County Election Commission language sufficiency hearing Monday.

The tribunal voted 2-1 that petition verbiage filed by Cindy Osman and Kathy Sturm seeking an election to oust township trustee Roy McIlwaine for voting Aug. 16 to reprimand township manager Aaron Sheridan was clear and factual enough to proceed in that endeavor. That claim was ruled on separately.

Four additional claims against township clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and Doug Lane pertaining especially to their approval of International Fire Code amendments, plus the same one as McIlwaine about reprimanding Sheridan, were considered together and rejected by a 2-1 margin.

Commission member and county probate judge Michael Buck voted both times that the petition language was sufficiently clear and factual to comply with procedure standards.

County treasurer Sally Brooks both times voted no, claiming the petitioners’ complaints were based on the township officials’ actions, i.e. their votes on specific matters, not misconduct in discharging elected duties.

County clerk Bob Genetski agreed with Buck that the officials’ votes could also be viewed as their conduct, but language in two of the five grouped complaints was not clear enough.

Osman and Sturm resubmitted their petition to the county immediately thereafter, striking the two claims Genetski questioned. Sturm Tuesday refiled Tuesday dropping all claims against Rudich, Lane and Babinski except the one about reprimanding Sheridan.

The commission will hold what will be its third language sufficiency hearing on the one claim against those three Monday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. in the county building’s probate court room.

The two counts Genetski found insufficiently clear Monday stated Rudich, Lane and Babinski:

On Oct. 4 voted not to meet with the Saugatuck Township Fire Board to discuss differences between the township board and the fire district, and

On Oct. 4 voted against videotaping township board meetings.

“They voted not to do something,” he said. “What is it they voted to do?”

Osman, who is also Sauga-tuck city zoning administrator, and Sturm’s remaining claims were that the trio:

Voted Aug. 2 to adopt the 2012 edition of the IFC with amendments that eliminated some provisions for fire safety, being sections 16-27 and Chapter 16, Article III of the township code to regulate fire prevention and protection, and

Voted Aug 2. to amend the cost recovery sections of the township ordinance, being sections 16-27 and Chapter 16, Article II of the township code to regulate fire prevention and protection.

All four have since been dropped

Osman and Sturm first petitioned the county Nov. 9 to call the four officials. The township board voted 3-2 Aug. 2 to change fire cost-recovery policies over objections by fire district partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus department leaders. A related story elsewhere in this edition discusses Fire Chief Greg Janik’s disagreements with that action.

Rudich, Babinski and Lane voted for the measure — six months in the making and disputed by fire staff throughout the process. Supervisor Jon Phillips and McIlwaine were opposed.

The initial petition sought McIlwaine’s ouster for joining the aforesaid trio voting Aug. 16 to reprimand, rather than remove, Sheridan for his conduct related to those revisions. All four were cited for that grievance and “various acts of unprofessional conduct.”

McIlwaine objected at the commission’s first determination hearing Nov. 20, noting there had been no vote on Sheridan’s removal. Phillips’ motion to do so Aug. 16 died because it wasn’t seconded.

The trustee noted further the subsequent resolution passed 4-1 to reprimand Sheridan contained a provision that Sheridan seek anger management counseling or counseling at his own expense. This was unmentioned in the petition.

Osman, conceding the “unprofessional conduct” claim contained too much opinion, asked those words be omitted. When the commission Nov. 19 declined to do so, she and Sturm withdrew the complaint and re-filed using terms the tribunal approved for McIlwaine at that body’s second hearing Monday.

McIlwaine contested that version too. “This second petition,” he told the commission, “does not correct a major error in the first one.

“The petitioners have once again not included the entire language of the motion I voted yes on. Potential petition signers should have the wording of the approved motion in its entirety so that they know that Mr. Sheridan was not just reprimanded.

“The current wording is misleading,” McIlwaine continued. “Without the entire language of the motion … the petitioners have not met clarity and factual criteria.”

Rudich contested all five recall assertions Monday, noting surrounding townships including Laketown, Ganges and Manlius had not adopted the IFC. The clerk added he felt the fire department was overreaching its authority by billing taxpayers for reasons it should not have and petition language was ambiguous.

“I didn’t feel comfortable with placing a fire lien on a tax bill when the taxpayer is already paying 2 mills for fire services,” Rudich said.

“The township zoning administrator and board members have been meeting with the fire chief and fire board chair since January to discuss the reasons for the change,” he said about voting not to hold a joint meeting.

“I felt the fire chief and fire board chair had kept the reasons from the fire board purposely in order to discredit the township board,” said Rudich. “A joint meeting would not have been productive.”

As for videotaping meetings, “To my knowledge,” he said, “we had one person (resident James Cook) ask about it. I did my due diligence, reached out to other county municipalities and the overwhelming majority of those who responded said they did not videotape meetings.

“It was said at our board meeting that anybody can videotape but I was not in favor of funding it,” he continued, adding there are audio recordings available on request.

“These requests are based on ambiguous opinions, not facts, and they lack clarity. These requests are misleading and could be interpreted in a way that a petitioner signing this recall could be misled into signing for the affirmative or the negative.

“The statements also conflict with one another. Several statements ask for a recall for lack of change on my part, and other statements ask for a recall based on changes I implemented. I believe this is contradictory and will lead to confusion on the petition.

“Additionally,” Rudich continued, “the residents signing this petition will not have all the facts on why I voted the way I did.

“In conclusion, I believe this is an attack from the Saugatuck Township Fire Department and specifically the fire chief and fire board chair, who are acting maliciously in response to my concerns for Saugatuck Township residents.

“I have not acted illegally, or broken any of my statutory duties as township clerk. I feel I have acted in good faith in all of my decision making,” Rudich said.

All parties have through Dec. 14 to appeal the commission’s determination in circuit court, which would have 40 days to make its ruling. Petitioners would then have 180 days to gather valid signatures from at least 25 percent (or 338) of the 1,351 the township residents who voted in the 2014 Michigan governor’s race.

The county clerk would have 35 days to determine the petition has enough valid signatures. If so, he or she would call for a special election at least 95 days after the date the recall petition was filed, and falling on the May or November regular election date, whichever occurs first.