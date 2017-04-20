Home Around Town Spring clean-up
Spring clean-up
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Spring clean-up

0
4-20 SBC cleanup 6x-cr
now viewing

Spring clean-up

4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr
now playing

Planning chair seeks more counsel on dunes requeats

4-20 Daffodil Trail 6x-cr
now playing

Old School House Daffodil Trail blooms

firelights
now playing

Emergency calls flat through 2017 first quarter

4-20 Rotary scholar 5x-cr
now playing

Rotary honors VanderRoest

stfdpatch
now playing

Fire department honors staff

4-13 Schutte Dan 4x-cr
now playing

Christian artist Schutte to perform May 5 at Douglas UCC

letter to the editor
now playing

Letter to the Editor

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

A not-so-handyman's Saturday to forget

4-20 SBC cleanup babies 3x-crBy Scott Sullivan
Editor
Forty-two volunteers joined three organizers filling four trash bins with refuse collected from Saugatuck Dunes State Park and adjacent Laketown Township Shore Acres Park Thursday, April 13.
The first annual Dunes-Beach Clean-Up, organized by Saugatuck Brewing Co. and The Outdoor Discovery Center, received boosts from other sponsors.
Gordon’s Food Service donated garbage bags used, while local restaurants GROW, Borrowed Time and The Kirby contributed food for volunteers to enjoy in the nearby Felt Mansion after their labors.
“We were able to cover all 2.5 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline,” said SBC marketing coordinator Megan Scheerhorn (Pruim), who joined Anna Daab and Robert Antor organizing the cleanup, “plus every official trail through the Dunes State Park, which totals more than 11 miles.
“We completely filled four trash bins by the end of the event, plus we brought a couple of the larger items back to the brewery to put in our dumpster.”
The brewery in addition furnished gloves for volunteers to wear during the cleanup and the ODC E-Z Reachers. Chef Container furnished an extra pickup, and the Felt Mansion helped to set up the meal afterwards.

Related Posts
4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr

Planning chair seeks more counsel on dunes requeats

Publisher 0
4-20 Daffodil Trail 6x-cr

Old School House Daffodil Trail blooms

Publisher 0
firelights

Emergency calls flat through 2017 first quarter

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video