Spring cleaning

4-19 Clean up 4x-crThe second annual Saugatuck Dunes State Park Clean Up April 11 drew 50 volunteers, almost double last year’s numbers, to fill three 64-gallon trash bins with garbage collected on 13 miles of official trails plus entire Lake Michigan beach. Saugatuck Brewing Co. and the Outdoor Discovery Center again co-sponsored the event, with many volunteers coming to the brewery afterwards to enjoy snacks, $1 pints and good company. Shown below cleaning the beach are Kathleen Klages and her son Colin Hutchins. At left, ODC and SBC staff dispatch volunteers near the trail head at Laketown Township’s Shore Acres Park.

