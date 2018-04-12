Home Around Town Spring slide off
Winter’s first day of snow and spring’s almost-last April 4 contributed to this Blue Star Highway slide-off just across from the Johnson Village Mobile Home Community in Douglas. Saugatuck Township Fire District IT Director Erik Kirchert reports the car was northbound when the driver lost control, it went nose-down into the roadside ditch and landed on its roof pointing south. The department, which had a vehicle in the area responded to the 10:48:21 a.m. call 12 seconds later. Capt. Brent VanOss cut an opening in the brush with a chainsaw, allowing him and Michigan State Police troopers to get the driver out of the vehicle, whose windshield was cracked on its passenger side by a tree stump. The driver was taken to Holland Hospital for a checkup but was not seriously injured. The state police, AMR ambulance and John’s Towing assisted on the scene. (Photo by Erik Kirchert)

 

