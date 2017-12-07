Home Around Town SPS opens superintendent search
SPS opens superintendent search
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education will confer with consultant Gary Rider to complete plans towards hiring a new district superintendent at its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 18, in the Saugatuck High School media center, 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck, at 6:30 p.m.

Nine-year superintendent Rolfe Timmerman announced at the board’s Oct. 16 meeting he would retire after close to 30 years as a public schools teacher and administrator effective Jan. 26, 2018.

Members chose Rider, regional president of the Michigan Leadership Institute, to lead the search effort. During the Dec. 18 meeting, he will explain the process to be followed, describe the development and importance of a candidate profile, and help the board set a tentative timeline for the search and ensuing hire.

The board will also discuss the importance of feedback from parents, students, staff and the community, said Rider.

“Our firm will facilitate focus group meetings and a community forum Dec. 13 to gather data for the board to assist them in developing a profile for the ideal candidate,” the consultant said.

An online survey is posted on the main page of the district website, saugatuckps.com, to gather information as well. The deadline for submitting the online survey is Friday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m.

“All of the information from the focus groups, community forum and on-line survey will be compiled and given to the Board to consider when developing the profile,” Rider said.

 

