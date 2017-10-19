SPS superintendent Timmerman to retire

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools Superintendent Rolfe Timmerman is retiring.

After close to 30 years as a public schools teacher and administrator, nine as SPS head, Timmerman said at Monday’s school board meeting he will perform daily duties through the end of December, including seeing through the district’s Nov. 7 bond renewal requests, and retire officially Jan. 26, 2018.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with an incredible team of administrators, teachers, support staff, coaches and board members to serve Saugatuck Public Schools families,” said Timmerman.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our hardworking, successful students and everything this community has achieved together to make SPS the best small school district in Michigan,” he continued.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served as superintendent, will continue to cheer on SPS in the future and support them through this leadership transition.”

“Our partnership with Superintendent Timmerman has worked very well over the years,” said school board president Jeff Myers. “He has been a dedicated leader for nine years and cares deeply about our students, families, his staff and the entire community.

“He has been a capable and trusted leader for our district through some difficult seasons,” Myers continued. “We have been fortunate to benefit from his stewardship; but looking ahead, we agree that our strategic vision for the future would be best served by a leadership change at this time.”

As a result, the BOE and superintendent have reached an agreement that puts the needs of the district first.

“The board,” said treasurer Bernie Merkel, “has very high regard and deep appreciation for the leadership, dedication and accomplishments of Superintendent Timmerman and his team.

“He has successfully managed the district’s finances in the face of dramatic and ever-increasing pressures by state and federal governments, maintained our important 15-percent fund equity district financial health metric and has remained focused on Job No. 1: supporting strategies to prepare students for life,” Merkle said.

With Timmerman’s support, the board will take steps to identify an interim superintendent. Once that person has been established, the board will begin the task of finding an ideal long-term strategic leader for the district.

“Fortunately,” said Myers, “we have a dedicated team of administrators, teachers, support staff, coaches, community and board members with a strong vision for the future informed by ongoing human-centered design initiatives.”

“We will all work together and do everything possible in preparation for a positive mid-year transition and beyond,” Myers said.