St. Paddy’s pet parade on tap

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day hosting its 17th annual “Erin Go Bark” parade for pets and their people Saturday, March 16, in downtown Saugatuck at 2 p.m.

All creatures great and small are invited to participate showing their “Irish side.”

Prizes will be awarded for the most original, funniest and best overall dressed pet plus owner/pet combination. Judging will start at 1:30 p.m. in the Chemical Bank parking lot on the corner of Griffith and Culver streets.

The lineup will also start there and then for the march to begin at 2. St. Paddy’s pub crawling is encouraged also. For more information, email info@saugatuckdouglas.com.