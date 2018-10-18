Star suspect was out after 42 years in jail

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Police have charged a parolee released in February after more than 40 years in prison with five counts in connection with the Sept. 23 burglary of the Star of Saugatuck.

Edward George Allen IV, 58, was arrested by Allegan County Sheriff’s detectives and a deputy assigned to the Saugatuck city contract Oct. 5 and charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent and two more of safe breaking in connection with the incident.

On Oct. 12 prosecutors added a larceny in a building charge connected to the Star incident, plus a separate count of domestic violence.

Allen is currently lodged at the Allegan County Jail while detectives wait on forensic evidence processing for other area breaking and enterings of which he is suspected.

He is slated for a preliminary hearing before County District Judge Bill Baillargeon Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m.

Allen was sentenced Dec. 10, 1976, to serve 40 to 50 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder in a July 14, 1975, case in Oakland County. That sentence is now inactive.

He has still-active sentences of life for assault with intent to rob while armed in 1975 incident; 16 months to two years for attempted larceny in a building Dec.1, 1983, in Ionia County; and one to two years for attempted prison escape Nov. 22, 1986, in Branch County.

Allen was reportedly living in Saugatuck near Star headquarters at the time of his arrest.

The Star office, 716 Water St., and iconic paddleboat docked behind it were broken into one night after a similar overnight burglary at Uncommon Roasters, 127 Hoffman St., also in downtown Saugatuck.

Methods of operation in both crimes were similar, with the suspect or suspects seeming to have knowledge of the business’ operations.

He or they unplugged the registers, phone lines and Internet connections, dismantled the camera systems, took cash left in registers and left the premises in fairly good order, so it would not first appear to next-day openers a robbery had taken place, hence employees might unknowingly destroy evidence.

The public is asked to submit any tips and information to Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633 or the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (269) 673-0500.