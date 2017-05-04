State group urges EPA to expedite harbor clean-up

By Scott Sullivan

The Michigan Waterways Commission voted 6-0 Friday to ask the U.S. Environmental Agency to expedite its Superfund cleanup of Kalamazoo Lake toxins washed here by upstream paper mills years ago.

The Governor-appointed advisory state group, meeting at the Douglas Old School House History Center, heard local representatives, including Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority consultant Bill Boik, call for said resolution as a prelude to meetings between U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, the EPA and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality officials.

The session was preceded by a Thursday open house for arriving Waterways officials at Tower Marine in Douglas, where some asked owner R.J. Peterson about earthmoving on the east portion of his property.

Work there resumed last week on grading and redistributing a contained dredging spoils site as result of a 2015 lawsuit settlement between Tower and the City of Douglas, which claimed the pile was enlarged illegally.

The current dirt being dug and Waterways resolution aren’t unrelated — as spoils there, contaminated by PCBs, cannot be sold as fill and must be contained within an approved facility.

Without dredging and such storage, the local harbor — described as the “economic lifeblood” of the community by a joint study funded in 2006 by the cities of Douglas and Saugatuck, and by Boik as “Lake Michigan’s silt trap” — will continue to fill in naturally until it becomes unnavigable.

The EPA, which draws Superfund cleanup dollars from “potentially responsible parties” such as Georgia Pacific, which acquired Plainwell and Otsego paper mills years ago — has focused efforts at upstream source sites.

Funds may not work their way downstream to the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor—deemed “Phase 5,” or the last of the EPA’s effort — until 2030, Boik projected. By then, the KLHA claims, it may be too late.

Friday’s Waterways resolution reads:

“Whereas Kalamazoo Lake is part of a designated federal Superfund project along the Kalamazoo River and not currently scheduled for cleanup, and

“Whereas Kalamazoo Lake is the only location requiring regular dredging to accommodate local businesses critical to the local economy,

“Whereas dredging materials containing PCBs causes a public health concern, and

“Whereas Kalamazoo Lake is the last sediment trap before the Kalamazoo River empties into Lake Michigan,

“Be it resolved that the Michigan State Waterways Commission supports cleanup of Kalamazoo Lake as early as possible for the protection of the public’s safety, Lake Michigan and the Saugatuck/Douglas communities’ local economies.”

The current spoils pile excavations mark resumption of work started last September by Top Grade Site Management of Hamilton, Tower’s contractor. They halted last fall when the firm found spoils water content, lower down, too heavy.

“Despite our best efforts to manage this site,” Top Grade spokesman Ross Veltema said, “our equipment continually sinks down into the sediment, making this job take much longer than it should.”

Douglas, noting the court-ordered redistribution of the pile was past deadline (the city and Peterson blame each other for that) asked Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Bakker in March to allow it to take over the work at Tower’s expense. Bakker denied it, giving the marina until May 31 to complete the project.

Douglas City Manager Bill LeFevere said Monday’s city council meeting Top Grade had apparently placed an additional 3,316 square feet of fill in wetlands that were not included in the original permit request, work which will have to be mitigated at legal expense to Douglas.

“We’re in violation of the DEQ permit due to work they did and have not communicated with us about,” said the manager.

Peterson disputes who is causing the other needless expense.

April showers, which added 5.1 trillion gallons of water to the Great Lakes and 3.24 inches to Lake Michigan in the first 12 days that month, have done little to expedite Top Grade’s work there.

But Waterways officials, along with locals viewing the site on Tower’s land west of Blue Star Highway, could and can see it happening, opening water views from the road as well.