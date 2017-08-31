State seeking guardrail costs adds insult to injury

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

If you read me regularly you know I tore up my two-seater doing 360s down the freeway a few weeks ago. I eventually ended up back-end in to a guardrail.

Well, before I could blink an eye (seriously. it came in the mail before I had obtained a rental car) I received a $1,450 bill from the state demanding I pay for guard-rail damage or I could lose my driver’s license.

I was offended. Although I suffered no injuries other than a stiff neck and shock, my car was a mess. The state, unfeeling and uncaring, could only send a letter stating I pay immediately or else.

I have a mind to contest the invoice. I was partially in shock when I extracted myself from the vehicle to check the damage and ascertain I could drive away. I did not check the guardrail but presume a two-seat sports car would be on the losing end of such a collision.

I drove away to pick up my wife at the airport. When we passed the accident scene on the way back, I pulled into a restaurant to call the police so I would have a report for the insurance company.

When the officer asked where the crash occurred I could only tell him a general area. How he was able to determine my exact location is beyond me. I believe he and the state are bluffing when they determined how much damage was done and where it occurred.

I had no clue states had begun charging accident victims for guardrails and other structures hit by unlucky motorists. The fact that they attach payment to your driver’s license seems extreme. And the demand letter you receive before you even get your vehicle to a body shop is unacceptable.

The State of Tennessee recently billed a dead teen nearly $3,000 to replace the guardrail that killed her in a crash last November. Her family, distraught over her death, says they will not pay the bill and contend the poorly-designed guardrail was partly responsible for her death.

A few months after his daughter’s death, Steven Elmers of Lenoir City received a $2,970 bill from the Tennessee Department of Transportation addressed to her for the cost of labor and materials to install 25 feet of guardrail.

“I’m shocked, the audacity,” said Elmers to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “What bothers me is that they’re playing Russian roulette with people’s lives. They know these guardrails do not perform at high speeds …”

I can tell you the guardrail I hit did its job. It prevented me from being upside down in a deep ravine. For that I am grateful. However, as Elmers said, the audacity to send a letter demanding immediate payment or your license will be taken, is extremely uncaring — particularly when someone died as the result of a crash.

I realize states have to get all they can get. But this particular money grab seems ridiculous, particularly when no ticket was issued. I think we as citizens pay enough, especially with the increased license fees, that states should be able to fix a dent in a guardrail without demanding payment from someone who, in my case, already pays plenty in state taxes and fees.

Have a heart and stop being so greedy — that’s what I would tell states that have this policy in place.