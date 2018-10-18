Home Around Town State Senate forum set for Saugatuck Oct. 22
State Senate forum set for Saugatuck Oct. 22
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

State Senate forum set for Saugatuck Oct. 22

0
women voters
now viewing

State Senate forum set for Saugatuck Oct. 22

10-18 Ghoul Fest crypt race 5x-cr
now playing

Ghouls on wheels

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Star suspect was out after 42 years in jail

KM_C554e-20181011160004
now playing

Builder, fire district ruling looms

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Man missing from Saugatuck sought

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Douglas to make fall bike path changes

honeymoon
now playing

Honeymoon here, Expedia website says

10-11 McCarthy Marci 1x-cr
now playing

Economist speaks in SH

letter to the editor
now playing

Endorsement letters here to end

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Holland League of Women Voters will host a Michigan 26th Senate District candidate forum Monday, Oct. 22, in the Saugatuck High School auditorium, 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck, starting at 7 p.m.

Running for the seat being vacated by term-limited Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, are Democrat Garnet Lewis, Republican Aric Nesbitt, Libertarian Erwin Haas and Green Party candidate Robert Alway.

Lewis, of Saugatuck, is a small-business owner, former teacher and retired Northern Michigan University administrator who now chairs the city planning commission and is a board of review member.

Nesbitt served as 66th District State House Representative from 2011 to 2016 before he was term limited. He spent two years there as majority floor leader and had a seat on Gov. Rick Snyder’s cabinet before resigning to run for the Senate seat.

Haas is a retired physician and Kentwood city commissioner, where he served from 2013-17. He has run 11 unsuccessful campaigns, including six for U.S. and state House seats and one for Michigan lieutenant governor.

Alway is a retired environmental quality analyst for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Natural Resources, where he worked 20 years. He is a 15-year member of the Otsego Planning Commission.

All are welcome to attend.

Related Posts
10-18 Ghoul Fest crypt race 5x-cr

Ghouls on wheels

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Star suspect was out after 42 years in jail

Publisher 0
KM_C554e-20181011160004

Builder, fire district ruling looms

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video