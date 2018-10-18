State Senate forum set for Saugatuck Oct. 22

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Holland League of Women Voters will host a Michigan 26th Senate District candidate forum Monday, Oct. 22, in the Saugatuck High School auditorium, 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck, starting at 7 p.m.

Running for the seat being vacated by term-limited Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, are Democrat Garnet Lewis, Republican Aric Nesbitt, Libertarian Erwin Haas and Green Party candidate Robert Alway.

Lewis, of Saugatuck, is a small-business owner, former teacher and retired Northern Michigan University administrator who now chairs the city planning commission and is a board of review member.

Nesbitt served as 66th District State House Representative from 2011 to 2016 before he was term limited. He spent two years there as majority floor leader and had a seat on Gov. Rick Snyder’s cabinet before resigning to run for the Senate seat.

Haas is a retired physician and Kentwood city commissioner, where he served from 2013-17. He has run 11 unsuccessful campaigns, including six for U.S. and state House seats and one for Michigan lieutenant governor.

Alway is a retired environmental quality analyst for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Natural Resources, where he worked 20 years. He is a 15-year member of the Otsego Planning Commission.

All are welcome to attend.