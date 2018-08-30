State won’t process ex-judge’s legals complaint

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has declined to process retired Allegan County District Court Judge Stephen Sheridan’s complaint that the City of Saugatuck is using The Local Observer illegally to publish its legal notices.

Sheridan, who with his wife Tanya April 9 sued the weekly newspaper in Allegan County’s 48th Circuit Court for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, filed July 23 with the AG’s office claiming the city’s use of the LO for exclusive publication of its ordinances and minutes since 2005 violates Michigan law requiring such publications have a minimum 25-percent editorial content.

He cited Act 247 of 1963 Publication of Notices in Newspapers, MCL 691.1051 as establishing that standard and submitted “in-depth audit evidence” that the Observer’s average news-editorial content from April 2017 to May 2018 was just 20.9 percent.

AG Operations Division Chief Christina Grossi wrote Sheridan Aug. 23 saying the office is responsible for providing legal advice to various state departments and officials.

“But in the absence of express statutory authority, the law does not permit the office to advise local public officials or private citizens. Therefore, we are unable to advise you regarding your concerns,” Grossi said.

“This department does not supervise local government units or newspapers they contract with for publication of announcements and other information about their activities,” she continued.

“Local units of government administer their affairs through an elected governing body and other locally-elected and appointed officials under the authority of various Michigan Statues and other local regulations.

“The governing body may seek the advice of its municipal attorney regarding legal issues about which concerns have been raised.

“Under certain circumstances, the actions of the unit’s governing body and other officials of the local unit are subject to court review in civil cases,” Grossi’s letter said.

Sheridan said he would follow up with city, Michigan Press Association and other state officials as to who is responsible for enforcing the 55-year-old law.