Statewide, local measures taken to fight virus

Covid-19 hit the closest it has yet to home Saturday when the Allegan County Health Department reported a laboratory-confirmed case in the 49406 Douglas zip code area.

The Department’s website Monday listed 14 confirmed cases countywide, up from six on Saturday. There were 162 cases tested at that time, with eight total pending and six not completed.

“Residents,” it advises, “should continue to behave as though the virus may be present when they are in public places and take all recommended prevention measures.”

The City of Saugatuck closed the Mt. Baldhead stairs, as they are not wide enough to accommodate advised six-feet social distancing. The city and other local governments have started conducting public meetings via teleconferencing.

These municipalities, with the County Sheriff’s Office, have also advised vacation lodging/short-term rental vacation operations that, per Michigan’s March 24 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, such businesses do not qualify as essential operations.

Lodging operators who provide “food, shelter and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency and people who have disabilities” are allowed to stay open under the state order.

Violations are punishable as a misdemeanor with a $500 fine. A new order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services allows for a $1,000 fine. Violators may be charged with both of them, civilly and criminally.

Gov. Jennifer Whitmer last week declared a state of disaster and extended her advised health order through June 16 at least. Schools have been closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year. Districts are provided leeway to develop online means of distance learning.

“This is the best thing we can do for the health of our children,” said Whitmer, who has two school-age children of her own, “plus for the tens of thousands of educators in Michigan who work in our schools

“This will ensure more kids and educators will return to school happy and healthy at the start of next school year. And will protect more families … and it will help us return to life sooner.”

Seniors will graduate and other children will advance to the next grade, as long as they were on track to do so before the March 16 closure. Students will be awarded credit based on coursework before then.

“Many people with Covid-19,” the County Health Department’s website says, “experience only mild systems.

“This is particularly true at the early stages of the disease. It is therefore possible to catch Covid-19 from someone who has, for example, just a mild cough and does not feel ill.”