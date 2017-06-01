Stepson charged in May 25 Glenn slaying

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

A St. Joseph man didn’t answer when his mother asked why he’d just shot his stepfather, Glenn Antique Store owner Robert “Mark” Hill.

Tyler Smith, 27, was arraigned Thursday, May 25, in Allegan County District Court on open murder and felony firearms charges.

Michigan State Police Christian Baker said at a probable cause hearing Smith’s mother, Christine Hill, told officers she and her husband had woken up about 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at their home on Blue Star Highway in Casco Township. They’d seen Smith standing outside by his truck in their driveway.

“She said he was just staring into the distance and he responded he was thinking. She again told him to come inside and this time he did,” the trooper testified.

Christine Hill told police her son came inside and walked upstairs to the bedroom where his stepfather was as she was walking downstairs.

“She heard Robert say, ‘What are you doing?’ and heard a single gunshot,” Baker testified.

“She ran back up the stairs, saw Tyler in the doorway and her husband lying there gasping for breath, with a chest wound. She remembers seeing the gun in Tyler’s hand at the time.”

Hill told troopers she ran downstairs to look for a phone, but wasn’t able to find one. Smith followed her and was looking at her.

Hill asked, “Why did you do that?” and got no response, police said she said.

When Hill asked her son, who was still holding the .40 caliber pistol, “Are you going to kill me, too?” he responded, “No.”

She told troopers she ran back upstairs and called 911 from that phone. Her son again followed her, unloaded the pistol and set it down.

Smith walked out of the home with hands up, said Baker, when three state police officers in response to the call. They handcuffed him and went upstairs, where they found Robert Hill with his t-shirt covered in blood, not breathing and with no pulse. He was taken to South Haven Community Hospital and pronounced dead there.

At his arraignment, Smith only spoke the words of his not guilty plea. He is being held in the Allegan County Jail without bond.