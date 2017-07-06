STFD calls down from last year’s record pace

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Fire District had an eventful first half of 2017, but its call volume has dropped since the same time last year.

Nine possible arson-related grass fires next to I-196 June 14 upped second- quarter numbers somewhat, reported district IT director Erik Kirchert.

Still, the department’s 359 responses through June 30 this year is down from 2016’s 385 at the same time, although almost even with the 358 by midway 2015.

Year-end calls in both 2016 (875) and in 2015 (783) set new records. Responses typically peak in July and August during tourism season, Kirchert noted.

Relative mild weather was a factor in holding down motor vehicle incidents during January and February compared to last year, he continued. There was also no April snowstorm as in 2016.

Last summer’s freeway construction spiked 2016 crash numbers even further. All I-196 lanes are open again this summer.

This year the department has divided its Saugatuck city responses to districts north and south of the Kalamazoo River. To date 63 have been north and 15 south.

The STFD last year started measuring overlapping calls — i.e. emergency incidents that require responses within one hour of a previous emergency. Those numbers are also down so far: from 99 in 2016 to 68 through June 30 this year.

Most of the 359 calls so far — 198, or 55.15 percent — were for rescue and emergency medical services. There were 49 service calls, 30 special incidents, 28 hazardous conditions (no fire), 21 good intent calls, 20 false alarms, 10 fires and three severe weather and natural disaster calls.

The district had staff on standby at 24 community events through June 30, up from 11 by this point last year. “This is what we like to see. Prevention is really our top priority,” Kirchert said.