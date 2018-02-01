STFD responses near record high

By Scott Sullivan

The Saugatuck Township Fire District responded to 7.1 percent fewer calls last year than in 2016.

But its 813 responses in 2017, down from 873 last year, was its second-highest number ever.

District IT coordinator Erik Kirchert attributed the record 2016 responses in part to I-196 construction that year, which contributed to 561 emergency services calls.

The department responded to 469 such incidents in 2017, a decline of 16 percent. Total motor vehicle incidents dropped from 89 to 53.

Special events peaked at 51 last year, up from 30 in 2016, in line with the district’s Community Risk Reduction program.

Grace of Douglas responses declined to 27 calls, down from 47 last year, 100 in 2015 and 124 in 2014, the last full year before Chief Greg Janik implemented a no-response policy to Priority 3 (non-emergency calls).

The district’s Protected Property Value/Loss were strong, said Kirchert, with its code inspector detecting two gas leaks that could have developed into serious incidents. Quick response to a Nov. 21 incident at 301 Lakeshore Drive prevented a new construction valued at $550,000 from developing into a full structure fire.

Average response times dropped from 5.72 minutes in 2016 to 5.61 minutes last year. “For a department our size, anything below seven minutes is considered very strong,” Kirchert said.