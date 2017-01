Saugatuck-Douglas’s favorite not-so-ancient mariner R.J. Peterson (second from right) celebrated his 90th birthday on New Year’s Eve by hosting an open house at Tower Marine in Douglas, which he started with his father 48 years ago and continues to actively head each day. Shown joining him for food, refreshments and camaraderie are (from left) Bill McIlwaine, Lisa Parker and Laura Schippa. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)