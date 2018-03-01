Stop the talk, fix school shootings now

By Mike Wilcox

I’ve been encouraged to write in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school massacre, debates over how it could have been prevented and the need, many of us say, to control guns.

To start, it is of paramount importance to figure out how to keep our schools safe. School shootings in America have become an epidemic and we need to put an end to it right now. There is nothing worse to read about than 17 children being murdered while attending school.

As a parent, I fear for my child. This could happen anywhere. I abhor the politics involved in deflecting blame or demanding gun control. This is not a political issue. Protecting our children is the most important objective of any society, and right now in America we are failing.

I demand that we immediately stop politicizing the issue. This isn’t an epidemic that Congress or our President can stop. Yes, they can help, but few new laws are going to stop a mentally-unstable teenager from entering a school and shooting until he or she is shot. These shooters are looking for notoriety and there is none better than leaving this world as a famous mass killer. At least I believe that is what the deranged individuals think.

The best way, in my opinion, to stop these death-wish mass killers is to have a greater armed presence at schools. I can’t believe I’m suggesting this, but I don’t see any alternatives. We have armed guards at most other public institutions, and very few are subject to mass shootings. So why not protect our schools with armed individuals?

The obvious deterrent is more diligence on the part of us all. The mass shooter in Parkland was known by police, the FBI and school administrators as a dangerous individual. The cops had answered calls at his home more than 30 times. He had been questioned by the FBI and kicked out of school on a couple occasions. His social media was fraught with troublesome innuendoes. In other words, he was a prime candidate and no one paid attention.

Then when the shootings occurred, the armed school security guard, a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy, failed to enter the school as they went on. Neither, say reports, did three other deputies who arrived at the scene. Police only entered after cops from a neighboring municipality showed up and saw the need to confront the killer.

Protocol established after the Columbine school massacre demands the first cops on the scene must confront the shooter. That was not done here. If it had been, there’s a real possibility many lives could be saved.

I repeat, first we all need to be more aware of our surroundings. In particular, those assigned to protect our children: school administrators, police, the FBI, etc., have to be more diligent in ferreting out potential school shooters.

Second, people of all political persuasions need to stop blaming each other. If there is one issue in America that we all need to come together on, it is protecting our children. Let’s put our heads together and figure out how.

Third, an armed presence at schools is a must. Deranged individuals will stop targeting schools if they know there’s a possibility they’ll be challenged.

Along with the armed presence I strongly advocate better background checks. I don’t understand how these mass killers are able to walk into a gun store and walk out with an AK15 or like rifle. Background checks should not allow individuals who have had mental issues to purchase guns.

Which leads to my fourth point. Since the dissolution of large mental institutions, mental health has become a bigger and bigger issue. In the past I have advocated greater financial resources to help fix this problem. Today, we simply prescribe pills and send the people on their way.

If government really wants to get behind an issue, mental health should be the target. Let’s fix it and, just maybe, many of society’s other problems like mass shootings will go away.