Stoppel tributes continue to be a ‘go’

The State of Michigan honored Commercial Record columnist Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel for 28 years’ service as rector at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Saugatuck and to the community in general Monday in offices of the Saugatuck Township Fire District, where he has been longtime chaplain. Pictured are (from left) state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, Stoppel, his wife Pat Dewey and STFD Chief Greg Janik. The cleric/writer was also cited for his many years speaking at local Memorial and Veterans Day commemorations and 2016 honor as Saugatuck’s Tony Vettori Citizen of the Year. He now works as a supply priest for Allegan’s Church of the Good Shepherd, with his wife on her book about the Doors of San Miguel and, of course, his Saugatuck murder mystery noval series. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

