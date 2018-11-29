Street work unearths piece of SHS history

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Drivers on Allegan Street will pass over pieces of Saugatuck history when the road reopens in coming days.

During road reconstruction on the section between Lake and Elizabeth streets, workers unearthed tiles from the former high school girls locker room, Councilman Barry Johnson told city council Monday.

“When they demolished the high school, they just filled it in,” he said, showing a photo of the pink-and-white tiles in an earthen trench used to access a water main.

In 1896, the school on Elizabeth Street burned and was replaced by a new brick building, according to information on the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center website. A gymnasium-auditorium was added in 1927.

The current middle-high school was built in 1974 on what were old athletic fields, the history site said, and the former school demolished.

Reconstruction of Allegan Street began earlier this fall. The road has been completely closed to stabilize a section along a steep hill. The sidewalk, water main and storm sewer have also been replaced.

The first layer of asphalt was put in place before rain and snow this week stopped the work, said City Manager Kirk Harrier. The final pavement layer will be added in the spring.

The road should be open in the next few days, he said Monday night.