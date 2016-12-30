Struggles in middle quarters cost Fennville in loss to Lawrence

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

FENNVILLE—The start of Fennville’s SAC non-divisional girls’ basketball game with Lawrence on Tuesday, Dec. 20, went well enough for the Blackhawks, who held a 9-8 scoring advantage. The ending was too bad, either, as Fennville played the Tigers to an 11-11 stalemate.

The middle portion was a bit of a different story.

Lawrence outscored the Fennville by a combined 36-16 margin in the second and third quarters to take control en route to handing the Blackhawks a 55-36 defeat.

Daelynn Jackson-Peek and Kaytlyn Tidey spearheaded the charge for the Tigers, combining to score 19 of their team’s 21 second-quarter points to help Lawrence take a 29-17 halftime lead.

“Lawrence came out in the second and third quarters with a lot of intensity,” second-year Fennville coach Cory Howard said. “We just didn’t have an answer (for Jackson-Peek and Tidey).”

After Lawrence had scored the first five points of the second quarter to go up 13-9, Fennville responded with back-to-back baskets from Holly Laraway and Josie Galiger to knot the score at 13-13.

That tie proved to be short-lived, however, as Lawrence closed the quarter on a 16-4 scoring run to take control.

Given the youth of his team—the Fennville roster includes three sophomores and a freshman—Howard was fully aware that such ebbs and flows would be part of the process this season.

“With such a young and inexperienced team, we are going to continue to get better each day as long as they continue to work,” he said. “We have three sophomores and a freshman along with everybody else who will just continue to improve for us.”

Two of those sophomores had standout efforts against Lawrence. Laraway went for a team-best 13 points along with six rebounds, while Danielle Davis added eight points and team-highs of eight rebounds and six steals.

“I’m proud of my girls,” Howard said. “They battled for four quarters.”

The Blackhawks’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, when Fennville hosts non-league rival Covert.

“We have a well-deserved break for the girls to rest up, get healthy and be ready to go after the New Year,” Howard said.