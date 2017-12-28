Students reach new heights with ‘Pit’ designs

By Georgia Richardson-Smalley

Saugatuck High School junior

Despite Saugatuck middle schoolers’ eagerness for their holiday break, they spent the three-day week redesigning “The Pit” in their school building.

This area, meant to be a collaborative space for students, has been overdue for an update. The redesign process allowed students to create their own ideal workspace and develop 21st-Century workplace skills.

Although the formal work started Dec. 18, project-based learning has been part of the middle and high schools’ curriculum before.

“For the last four to five years,” said principal Tim Travis, “we’ve intentionally found areas in the curriculum to do this type of learning.” The “Pit” redesign was the first time in West Michigan that a whole middle school tackled a common project, Travis said.

To begin, youths were split into teams of four and designated roles such as reporter, taskmaster and spokesperson. They also were asked to decide on a team name, color, motto and handshake.

“It’s sometimes hard to work with other people in groups,” said seventh-grader Sam Richardson-Smalley. These team-building exercises offered students an opportunity to develop their collaborative skills before the actual work began.

Middle school teachers practiced the same activities during professional development meetings in the mornings before sharing activities with students in the afternoons. Even so, they had a different driving question that focused on how to spread information about new things happening at Saugatuck Middle School.

“Before we started, each group wrote down 100 ideas,” said eighth-grader Lauren Miller. Eighth-grade social studies teacher Anthony Grech said students had 10 minutes to write down as many ideas as they could. They then categorized the ideas into groups such as the most-feasible, -realistic and -cost effective while other groups made categories such as seating, food and technology.

Next, all students took part in a series of rapidly-paced group activities meant to help them focus on their ideas and decide which would inspire and inform their final project.

For their final projects, students created a model and had to pitch their design to a group of adult judges. Some groups made 3-D models while others made virtual ones.

Sixth-grade language arts teacher Aubrey Prutch described project presentations as similar to a science fair. Students lined halls with tables to display their models. Parents and community members were invited to view the projects and listen to each group’s pitch.

Sixth-grader Casey Mokma’s group’s design focused on creating a comfortable and relaxing space for students to work and study. “We did hammocks because we wanted to do something comfortable, so you can study and read,” she said. “We wanted it to be relaxing, so we had plants, hammocks and a tree house.”

Judges included Sauga-tuck-Douglas Rotarians John Rotonda, Ron Collins, Stephen Baker and Julie Abel; Ox-Bow School of Arts executive and creative director Mike Andrews; Saugatuck Center for the Arts executive director Kristin Armstrong; Careerline Tech Center career development facilitator David Ladd and administrative assistant Kathy Steinbach; and Dan Tyrer of GMB Architecture + Engineering.

After viewing the projects, judges offered feedback to the students. Common themes in each project the judges addressed were comfort, collaboration, technology, emphasis on the environment and accessibility.

Finished models demonstrated creativity and students’ ability to work together. The higher-level thinking, problem solving and creativity required to complete this project differed from the usual curriculum, which mostly focuses on critical and analytical thinking.

Learning these problem-solving skills will benefit these middle schoolers going forward into the real world.