Students show art at GRAM

Saugatuck Public Schools students had 12 pieces selected for display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum as result of the Michigan Art Education regional competition Feb. 14 at the museum.

All placing at regionals and seeing their works advance to compete at the state finals were Douglas Elementary third grader Noah Sauve, Saugatuck Middle School sixth-grader Cameron Lewis and eighth-grader Grace Williams; plus Saugatuck High School seniors Madlyn Moore and Hannah Driy; junior Abigail Hartgerink and Madilynn Downer.

Additionally, fourth-grader Myles Broadwater (shown at left), first-grader Hannah Gray, sixth-grader Claire Nowak and eighth-grader Natalie Tuckerman had works selected for display at GRAM through Feb. 27.