Home Around Town Students show art at GRAM
Students show art at GRAM
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Students show art at GRAM

0
3-7 SPS art Miles 5x-cr
now viewing

Students show art at GRAM

3-7 Pajama start 6x-cr
now playing

'Pajama game' feeds with summit view

marijuana
now playing

Township looks to restrict marijuana growers

sps
now playing

Schools to host March bond forums

3-7 I-196 crash car 4x-cr
now playing

Monday crash closes I-196 lane, fuel leak plugged

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Library taking building bids through March 28

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Community rallies after tornado

CR2-7-19-2
now playing

Douglas Brownfield targets former Haworth site

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township to eye 4 trustee candidates March 6

Saugatuck Public Schools students had 12 pieces selected for display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum as result of the Michigan Art Education regional competition Feb. 14 at the museum.
All placing at regionals and seeing their works advance to compete at the state finals were Douglas Elementary third grader Noah Sauve, Saugatuck Middle School sixth-grader Cameron Lewis and eighth-grader Grace Williams; plus Saugatuck High School seniors Madlyn Moore and Hannah Driy; junior Abigail Hartgerink and Madilynn Downer.
Additionally, fourth-grader Myles Broadwater (shown at left), first-grader Hannah Gray, sixth-grader Claire Nowak and eighth-grader Natalie Tuckerman had works selected for display at GRAM through Feb. 27.

Related Posts
3-7 Pajama start 6x-cr

‘Pajama game’ feeds with summit view

Publisher 0
marijuana

Township looks to restrict marijuana growers

Publisher 0
sps

Schools to host March bond forums

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video