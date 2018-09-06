Sturgeon release party celebrates culture, life

By Virginia Ransbottom

Staff Writer

Storm clouds parted just in time for a sturgeon release party Aug. 29 at the New Richmond Bridge County Park east of Saugatuck. A few hundred people descended upon the Kalamazoo River for the release of 35 six- to nine-inch fish reared in the streamside hatchery at the park.

A young red-tailed hawk joined the party, swooping down next to the bridge and capturing a snake before landing on a car for photos by spectators. Appetite satisfied, the fish were safe.

The Gun Lake Tribe of Pottawatomi Indians, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Kalamazoo River Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow and Grand Valley State University held the ceremony.

Sturgeon, or Nmé in Pottawatomi, represents an animal clan in traditional beliefs. Sturgeon clan people offer spiritual knowledge to guide others and live to an old age, as do lake sturgeon. The rehabilitation of the fish reflects the Tribe’s current progression as a community and tribal government.

Tribal Council vice chairman Ed Pigeon welcomed guests, noting the release was the fourth since 2011. The Sons of the Three Fires tribal drum group performed. The event included hatchery tours and light dinner.

Tribe environmental biologist and tour guide Jason Lorenz, who had reared the sturgeon since spring, said at six to nine inches the young fish have a better chance for survival because they are unlikely to be eaten by predators. With the natural survival rate of one in 1,000, the hatchery is increasing the odds.

Starting each spring, lake sturgeon travel past New Richmond Park to spawn upstream at the Allegan Dam. There, the sticky eggs and larvae are scooped up and brought to the hatchery trailer to be reared in protection from predators, starvation and disease.

Water from the river is circulated through rearing tanks to allow the young lake sturgeon to imprint to the river. As adults, they will return there to spawn. The technique enhances survival and helps maintain the population’s unique genetic characteristics.

Female sexual maturity isn’t reached for 20 to 26 years and 12 to 16 years for males. Female sturgeon spawn once every four to six years, males every one to two years. When females spawn they lay 4,000 to 7,000 eggs per pound of fish. Their typical lifespan is 60 to 80 years, 55 years for males. They can grow to more than 7 feet long and weigh more than 240 pounds. Some sturgeon have been known to live for more than 100 years.

“We started with 300 eggs this spring; 100 hatched but then we ended up with 60,” Lorenz said. “When we start to change their food some of them die off.”

Spawning groups were historically between 50 to 200, but today fewer than 25 individual sturgeon ascend the river annually due to habitat loss.

Tribe language and cultural coordinator Punkin Shananaquet told the crowd that Nmé in Pottawatomi means king of the fish.

“Gathering as relatives to this earth, land and water, we release the little spirit fish, welcome them home and tell them to be determined on life because the young will take 100 years to reach maturity — like us — the ones who wear a blanket of snow on their heads, they will be a grandmother you go to seeking advice,” she said. “

“This is a time to cherish. All ages, all colors and all walks of life are here today for one commonality — to preserve the sturgeon — the spirit of the Kalamazoo. Especially the children who some day will be saving it.”

The first seven sturgeon were released by the Tribe, the rest by children in the crowd.