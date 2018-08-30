Summer’s end means city roadwork starts

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Labor Day marks the end of the summer fun and start of Saugatuck city roadwork.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, crews will begin work on Perryman Street to Oval Beach, then in October begin reconstruction of Allegan Street.

“They’re going to start up here real soon,” City Manager Kirk Harrier said at Monday’s city council meeting.

Other projects include Water Street sinkhole repairs in late October or early November, culvert repair on Mason Street and Park Street repairs, both in November. Park Street work includes stabilizing the slope along the river and patching the road. One lane of the road will remain open.

Perryman will be resurfaced between Park Street and Oval Beach. The guardrails will also be replaced. Visitors can still get to the beach. One lane of traffic will be kept open with flaggers. Work should be complete in October.

In 2017 council increased the parking fee for Oval Beach from $8 to $10 to help cover the road improvement project.

Allegan Street will be rebuilt between Lake and Elizabeth streets. The sidewalk, water main and storm sewer will be replaced and a failing section of the road stabilized. The entire road will be closed. Work will finish in November.

In May council approved $788,849 for Kamminga & Roodvoets to complete the projects.