Home Around Town Summer’s end means city roadwork starts
Summer’s end means city roadwork starts
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Summer’s end means city roadwork starts

0
road work
now viewing

Summer’s end means city roadwork starts

happy bump
now playing

Humps replace bumps to slow Park Street speeds

8-30 Doug marijuana 5x-crjpg
now playing

Prospective pot providers queue up at city hall

ladyjustice
now playing

State won't process ex-judge's legals complaint

chainferry
now playing

Chain ferry closes early due to captain crunch

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

McCain's leadership will be missed

8-30 MBC painted medals 5x-cr
now playing

Mt. Baldhead challenge adds art medals for finishers

gary peters
now playing

Senator fetes Saugatuck's 150 years

index
now playing

PFAS tests show few concerns here

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Labor Day marks the end of the summer fun and start of Saugatuck city roadwork.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, crews will begin work on Perryman Street to Oval Beach, then in October begin reconstruction of Allegan Street.

“They’re going to start up here real soon,” City Manager Kirk Harrier said at Monday’s city council meeting.

Other projects include Water Street sinkhole repairs in late October or early November, culvert repair on Mason Street and Park Street repairs, both in November. Park Street work includes stabilizing the slope along the river and patching the road. One lane of the road will remain open.

Perryman will be resurfaced between Park Street and Oval Beach. The guardrails will also be replaced. Visitors can still get to the beach. One lane of traffic will be kept open with flaggers. Work should be complete in October.

In 2017 council increased the parking fee for Oval Beach from $8 to $10 to help cover the road improvement project.

Allegan Street will be rebuilt between Lake and Elizabeth streets. The sidewalk, water main and storm sewer will be replaced and a failing section of the road stabilized. The entire road will be closed. Work will finish in November.

In May council approved $788,849 for Kamminga & Roodvoets to complete the projects.

Related Posts
happy bump

Humps replace bumps to slow Park Street speeds

Publisher 0
8-30 Doug marijuana 5x-crjpg

Prospective pot providers queue up at city hall

Publisher 0
ladyjustice

State won’t process ex-judge’s legals complaint

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video