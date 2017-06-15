Sunday fire rescue is cat’s meow

By Scott Sullivan

Who knew cats could climb ladders? Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders saw firsthand a mom’s concern for her kittens during a blaze Sunday at 6556 Old Allegan Road.

Chief Greg Janik said the department responded within five minutes to the 9:17 a.m. call and found the occupant outside the dwelling, suffering from smoke inhalation after having gone inside several times to retrieve his pets.

“By 9:33 we had the fire knocked down,” said Janik. “Our photographer, Erin Wilkinson, caught shots of a mother cat retrieving kittens from the attic.

“We have donor-provided air masks for dogs and cats, one of which firefighters had to use on one kitty,” he continued.

“The home suffered extensive smoke damage. The owner was treated for smoke inhalation at Holland Hospital and the cat at Mac’s Landing. Both seem to be OK now.”

The blaze appeared to have started in the kitchen and may have been electrical, he added.

The uninsured occupants had the scene secured for no charge by 1-800-Boardup. The American Red Cross agreed to provide them food, Janik said.

Mutual aid crews from Fennville, Ganges, Graafschap and Hamilton fire departments also served on the scene.