Superhero Car Wash helps family

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township Fire District Capt. Mike Betts has saved lives fighting fires for years even as his daughter, Avery, fought for her own life.

Monday Avery Betts, 7, died from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Located in the pons, which controls vital body functions such as breathing, heart rate, swallowing, balance, eye movement and vision, DIPG typically only affects children.

Mike and Avery’s mother, AMR ambulance employee Missy Bielik Betts, traveled with her to Georgia for a clinical trial in hopes of a potential cure, provided her the most comfort, support and love that they could … and face high medical expenses.

First responder peers continue to rally around Mike and Missy, even as they console them. Need your car washed? You’re invited to a Superhero Car Wash this Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, at the Saugatuck Department of Public Works building, 3338 Blue Star Hwy., from noon to 6 p.m.

For a minimum $10 contribution, you can have local firefighters, police, ambulance and DPW workers wash your vehicle … and help with child’s expenses. If you don’t need your car washed, help the family anyway. Donations may also be made at the fire station next to the DPW building.

For more information, visit Bettstrong.com.