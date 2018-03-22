Supervisor Phillips moves from township, resigns

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Supervisor Jon Phillips, the one Saugatuck Township Board member not facing a recall election in November, has resigned.

Phillips announced Friday he and his family had sold their home in the township, hence by state law he must leave office in that jurisdiction.

“It is bittersweet to leave the township and this position with which I’ve been entrusted,” Phillips said in his resignation letter, reprinted in full on Page 4.

“I have always tried to do the best possible job given the many challenges I have faced, and hope I have been a facilitator of positive change in some of the more difficult issues that have divided us as of late.”

The township is advertising the opening, noting the supervisor leads board meetings and joins peers deliber- ating and voting on township business. Interested candidates must be township residents and have time to attend year-round monthly meetings.

The board hopes to appoint a new supervisor during a special meeting Tuesday, April 10. Applications are available at the township hall, 3461 Blue Star Hwy., and online at saugatucktownship.org.

Phillips last Aug. 16, urged the board to terminate township manager Aaron Sheridan for misconduct on several matters, in particular an exchange between the two Aug. 2, in which Phillips told the manager he did not think it was time to pass a change to the township fire code and questioned Sheridan secretly taping a July 31 meeting between Saugatuck Township Fire District partner leaders. He described the manager as becoming visibly upset and several times dropping, in the parlance, “f___ bombs.”

The supervisor’s motion to fire Sheridan died for lack of a second. Remaining board members Clerk Brad Ru-dich, Treasurer Lori Babinski and trustees Roy McIl- waine and Doug Lane then voted 4-1 (Phillips opposed) to reprimand Sheridan for insubordination and ask him to seek interpersonal skills or anger management training at his own cost.

They further asked the fifth-year manager to work to improve his communication with Saugatuck and Douglas city managers Kirk Harrier and Bill LeFevere, fire chief Greg Janik and Phillips.

Last Nov. 9, township residents Cindy Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, and Kathy Sturm petitioned Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski to recall Rudich, Babinski, Lane and McIlwaine.

The women first sought language-sufficiency approval for five charges against Rudich, Lane and Babinski — mostly related to the board’s 3-2 vote Aug. 2 to amend the International Fire Code — and one against McIlwaine, who joined Phillips opposing the change at that point.

After the county election commission twice ruled claims’ language lacked factuality and clarity for the women to proceed gathering signatures, it ruled charging that the voting to reprimand Sheridan was sufficient.

Recall supporters submitted petitions bearing approximately 435 signatures — they needed at least 336, one-fourth of the 1,351 township residents who voted in the 2014 Governor’s race — Feb. 26 with Genetski’s office.

The county clerk has 35 days to determine whether the petitions contain enough valid signatures. Township officials have 30 days to challenge them. April 2 is the deadline

In the meantime, it is left for remaining township board members to appoint a supervisor replacement. Phillips recommended deputy supervisor Chris Roerig, who also served as a township trustee from 2004 to 2012, as a successor.

Roerig has also joined Eric Beckman as the township’s fire district representative.

“He is willing to step up,” Phillips wrote of Roerig, “has many years of experience as a board member and is someone I have found to be a voice of reason and support for the township.

“Saugatuck Township,” the former supervisor went on, “has been my home for 18 years and is a wonderful community. It will take all residents working together to face the challenges ahead.

“My hope is that some unity is restored and current divisions resolved,” Phillips said.