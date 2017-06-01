Surviving lost concentration…huh?

© By Myron J. Kukla

I seem to have lost my focus these days. I don’t know why, but I can’t seem to concentrate on one thing for more than a few moments at a time. Every time I start something, my mind seems to drift …

Oops, I’ve got a cell call. Hang on …

I’m back. That was my stockbroker on the line. He was calling to give me a tip on a hot new stock I should buy. As I was getting ready to place an order, my mother buzzed me on the other line with a tuna casserole recipe.

Anyway, where was I? Oh, yeah, I’ve gotten this feeling lately that I just can’t seem to stay focused on one thing for very long. It probably has something to do with my age. I remember just a few …

Hold on. I’m getting a text message. I’ll be right back …

Well, that was strange news. My stockbroker just confirmed that he was able to buy me 200 cans of Star Kist Tuna. And, I got it before it went up five cents a can.

As I was saying, this inability of mine to start on one thing and stay at it for very long is starting to bother me. And I’m starting to mix up things. Why just yesterday, I went to let the dog out and …

Wait a minute, I just got email. Don’t go away…

I’m back. Someone just sent me an email joke. It was pretty funny. It seems there were these three guys — Mike, Frank and Bubba who go to … I’ll finish the joke in a minute, I have an urgent message on Facebook.

Awww. It’s pictures of cats playing with yarn from my wife. I pressed, “Like.”

Hold on. Now I’m getting a fax. Who sends faxes any more? Maybe it’s for my big meeting Friday … Nope. It was from an online company catsplayingwithyarn.com confirming my order for 20 pictures of cats playing with yarn. I don’t remember ordering …

I just got a Linked-In message from a business client “Endorsing” me for “Liking Cats.” I’ll have to send her the pictures of cats playing with yarn.

Aw, hold on, here comes another text message …

Well, I guess I missed the big meeting. Evidently, they changed the time to this morning and sent out voice mails to everyone last night. See, my lack of focus is creating mistakes.

… Can you hold on for second while I make myself a reminder on my iPhone to send everybody that was at the meeting an apology for not being in attendance?

Oh, my gosh, I just got a Google Calendar reminder about our wedding anniversary tomorrow. I better send my wife a gift via flowers. com with a note of …

So where was I? Oh, the joke. You see, there were three guys. I forget their names right now, but just wait while I look the joke up again in my email.

On yeah, I was saying I can’t really focus anymore and these three guys —Mike, Frank and Bubba — wanted to have this important meeting with me about a tuna casserole, but I couldn’t make the meeting because I was waiting for cat and yarn pictures.

You know, it is starting to occur to me that I might be loosing focus because of all the disruptions I …

Hold that thought, would you? I just got a slew of emails …

Well, the meeting committee just wrote me to thank me for the flowers I sent them. My mom wrote to say she struck it rich in the stock market on Star Kist Tuna and my broker is trying to figure out why I sent him a YouTube of cats playing with yarn.

See, I need more focus.

West Michigan writer Myron Kukla is the author of several books of humor including “Guide to Surviving Life” available at squareup.com/store/myronkuklabooks. Email myronkuklabooks.com.