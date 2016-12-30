Surviving self -help books

© By Myron J. Kukla

I was complaining the other day about how things never seem to go the way I want them to when one of my friends popped in with some advice.

“If life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” he said.

I’m an iced tea drinker myself, but knew what he meant. Make the best of what you’ve got. Only that doesn’t work for me. If I tried to make lemonade out of my problems, I’d just get juice in my eye, cut my finger because I couldn’t see and then bleed all over my shirt.

That’s what’s wrong with instant advice. It’s easy to give, hard to do, and half the time it gets you into more trouble than if you’d just left the stupid lemons sitting on the counter in a nice bowl arranged with some other fresh fruits as a decoration.

As you can probably guess, I don’t subscribe to instant “life fixes” that will solve all your problems if you just do this, that, or make lemonade. Yet, everywhere I turn these days there are self-help articles and books on how to fix your messed-up love life, failing career, bathroom faucet or childhood in seven easy steps.

All you’ve got to do is plunk down 25 bucks—hey, fixing your life doesn’t come cheap these days—read the book, and you’ll be fast on your way to a more enjoyable and productive life.

I’ve got to believe if life were so simple, they’d just give you a one-page instruction sheet on how to live when you’re born and then send you yearly updates on email.

Self-help books seem to have five things in common. One, the author’s an expert on something, and two, the book has a nifty “catch” phrase that sums up its philosophy in four words. (I realize that’s only two things these books have in common. When I said there were five, I exaggerated, but exaggeration is a problem I have and I’m working on it. So just leave me alone, OK?)

A trip to your local bookstore turns up hundreds of intriguing titles with advice for everything that ails you. Here’s just a short list I recently compiled of some of the more intriguing self-help books.

“Nine Steps to Instant Success”

“The Book for Everything That Ails You”

“Feeling Good About Feeling Bad”

“The Cigar Diet”

“Think Thin and Win”

“Do-it-Yourself Liposuction”

“Polka Yourself to Good Health”

“Cabbage Soup for the Soul”

In one store alone, I found more than 100 books for women on how to find the right man. On the next row were 200 books on how to get rid of the wrong guy and find true happiness with chocolate.

Self-help books on marriage are also popular. One called “Guide to a Perfect Marriage” was 480 pages of the words, “Yes, dear.” One shelf down was a book titled “Everything Men Know about Women.” It was a quick read. All the pages are blank.

One book that caught my eye was titled “Overcoming Indecision.” I stood there for three hours going, “Should I buy it? Do I need it? No. Then again, maybe I do.”

Another book that I thought I could use was called “Putting off Procrastination,” but I decided to get it later.

I blame author Robert Fulghum for starting all this stuff with his book “All I Really Need to Know Learned in Kindergarten.” It’s a simple credo of sharing things, playing fair and not hitting people.

All I ever learned in kindergarten was to keep my head down during naptime or Sister Superior would hit me with a yardstick. I was the school’s best napper by first grade.

The point is, when I was a kid we didn’t have all these instant advice gurus. The only magazine that offered regular “how-to” articles was Popular Mechanics, which features articles on building brick barbecue grills in your back yard. I grew up thinking all I needed to have for a good life, perfect marriage and afternoons of fun in the sun was a brick grill and rotisserie with warming oven. See how deceiving these articles can be.

Other than Popular Mechanics, we had to depend on old-fashioned folk wisdom to get us through. People would say “Rome wasn’t built in a day” whenever you had to wait for something you wanted. Or they’d say “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush’” to mean you should be happy with what you had.

The one I could never figure out was “Don’t cut your nose off to spite your face.” I’d come home from school and my mother would call out to me “Get washed up for dinner and don’t cut your nose off to spite your face.” I figure there was probably a lot of nose slicing going on back then by people trying to make lemonade.

