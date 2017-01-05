Surviving telemarketers can be fun

© By Myron J. Kukla

I don’t know what you like to do with your free time, but whenever I have a spare afternoon or evening with nothing to do, I like to sit around and talk with sales people on the telephone.

While most people find telemarketers annoying and an intrusion on their lives, often slamming the phone down on unsolicited calls, I find they can be more fun than watching “Dancing with the Stars.”

You have to realize telemarketing people sit for hours a day, getting minimum wage, reading prepared scripts about the benefits of high-interest credit cards, storm door replacements and Medicaid Part B Supplements. Hardly anyone provides variety in their dull lives except the occasional person who says “no thank you” before slamming the phone in their ear.

A while back I started playing games with these people in my alter ego—the Telemarketing Terminator—that required the telephone salesperson to solve riddles, name the capitals of North and South Dakota or sing me the Star Spangled Banner before I would let them talk with me. Surprisingly, most of them went along with my requests, usually because they are not financing their way through college in these jobs.

I have become more sophisticated over the years and now try to create personalities on my end of the phone line that have problems the telemarketer can solve. Here’s a synopsis of three recent phone calls I received.

Credit Card Offers

Marketer: Hi, I’m Sarah with Charge-It-To-The-Max Credit Card Co, and I’m happy to inform you, Mr. Kuckley, you have been pre-approved for our card to a maximum of $10,000.

Me (scared voice): Oh, thank God you called. I’ve been sitting here wondering how to pay off all those debts I owe before someone kills me.

Marketer: Yes, you can pay off all the other high-interest cards you have with the Charge-It-To-The-Max credit card and have only one easy monthly payment.

Me: What’s the Vig? How much?

Marketer: Well, if you buy a $50 pair of shoes, you have to pay the credit card company $50.

Me: How many times? The guy I borrow from now make makes me pay $50 a week on a $100 loan and won’t tell me when I’m done. Does your company do that?

Marketer: No, you get a monthly statement that shows …

Me: What if I’m late with my payments? Does your firm send out someone to break my legs?

Marketer: I don’t believe so. We do have a service fee for late payments.

Me: That’s a relief. Send me the card right away. And can you put it in the name of John Smith?

Law Enforcement

Telemarketing

Marketer: Hi, I’m representing the State Police Benevolent Society and we’re seeking donations to help make Michigan a better place to live.

Me: (rough sounding voice): Hey, I donate directly.

Marketer: How is that sir?

Me: You know, police bribes. Christmas gifts. Under-the-table stuff. You know what I mean.

Marketer: This is a statewide organization that provides …

Me: Money, money. That’s all you guys want. Don’t you ever quit with the shakedowns? Just because my business partner disappeared after taking out a big company loan that is now unaccounted for, why do you have to keep bothering me?

Marketer: I don’t know anything about that, sir.

Me: I mean every time a body part shows up around the neighborhood, I get a cop on my doorstep asking, “Do you know anything about this leg we just found?” And I gotta give him a donation to go away. It’s breaking me, man.

Marketer: I don’t know anything about that sir. The reason I’m calling is …

Me: Yeah, well you ain’t going to get any more money unless you start helping me.

Marketer: I don’t understand. I’m calling on behalf of …

Me: Here’s the deal. I got this nosey neighbor who thinks I buried something in her garden. She keeps giving me the fish eye and calling the cops on me. I’d like one of your people to pay a visit to her … you know, convince her it would be in the best interest of her health to move to Arizona or something, and then you might get a donation.

Marketer: I don’t believe our organization could do anything like that even for a donation.

Me: Then what good are you?

Window Replacements

Marketer: Hi, Mr. Kukla. I’m Jane and I would like to talk with you about new storm windows.

Me (shouting): IS THIS 911?

Marketer: No, this is Jane at Ever-Seal windows and …

Me: My God, lady, call 911 for me!

Marketer: I don’t believe I’m in your calling area.

Me: Lady. I’ve cut off the fingers on both my hands in a freak Ginzu knife accident! Please call 911 for me! I’m bleeding all over the place!

Marketer: Sir, my manual doesn’t cover that. Can’t you dial it yourself?

Me: I don’t have any fingers and I’m holding the phone up to my ear with my foot.

Marketer: I’m sorry sir; I’ll call you back at a more convenient time.

West Michigan writer Myron Kukla is the author of several books of humor including “Guide to Surviving Life” available at squareup.com/store/myronkuklabooks. Email myronkuklabooks.com.