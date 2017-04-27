Suspect arraigned in Lakeshore Convenience store armed robbery

By Scott Sullivan

A Zeeland man has been arrested and arraigned for armed robbery in an April 7 holdup at the Lakeshore Convenience store in Douglas.

Matthew Kimber, 37, was arrested in Holland by city police there April 19 after Saugatuck-Douglas Police obtained an arrest warrant earlier that day. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department helped in his apprehension.

Kimber was arraigned later April 19 in Allegan County 57th District Court.

Saugatuck Douglas Police responded to activated panic alarm and reported armed robbery at the Blue Star Highway business Friday, April 7, at 10:09 p.m.

The suspect confronted the store manager indicating he had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, police said. He left with the cash and was seen driving south in a red, full-size pickup truck accompanied by a blonde female.

He was described as about 5’6” tall, with a slender to medium build, darker facial hair and wearing a green or gray work-style jacket with the hood up, jeans and mud-covered work boots. A security camera captured an image of him reprinted in the April 13 Commercial Record.