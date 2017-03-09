Home Around Town Suspect flees, nabbed in township woods
A man who led police on a high-speed chase, then ran into the Saugatuck Township woods Sunday was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding.

A deputy tried to pull over a driver who was speeding in the area of 60th Street and 146th Avenue in Laketown Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. The driver sped up and fled, with the deputy in pursuit.

The suspect pulled into a driveway near 60th and Old Allegan Road, got out of the car and ran into the woods.

Sheriff’s officers established a perimeter around the area with help from the Saugatuck-Douglas, Michigan State and Holland police. A sheriff’s canine team was brought in and tracked down the man.

His name was not released pending arraignment.

 

