Suspect sought in Lakeshore Convenience heist

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Police are seeking a white male in his 20s suspected of robbing Lakeshore Convenience Friday.

Saugatuck-Douglas Police took a 10:09 p.m. call regarding an activated panic alarm and reported armed robbery at the Douglas Blue Star Highway business, the department said in a release Monday.

The suspect confronted the store manager indicating he had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, police said. He left with the cash and was seen driving south in a red, full-size pickup truck accompanied by a blonde female.

The primary suspect stands about 5’6” tall, has a slender to medium build, darker facial hair and was wearing a green or gray work-style jacket with the hood up, jeans and mud-covered work boots.

City police were assisted by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, Fennville and Michigan State Police.

Persons who have information about the incident are asked to contact the Saugatuck-Douglas Police at (269) 857-2399, Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899 or Silent Observer at (800) 554-3633.