Swing Bridge boardwalk made high and dry again

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

D.K. Construction Inc. of Holland last week raised the Swing Bridge boardwalk just northwest of the Blue Star Bridge in Douglas above Kalamazoo River water levels that had submerged in the last three years.

The work was done at behest of BDR Custom Homes of Grand Rapids, which purchased the parcel and condominium project left incomplete after original owner/builder TA Scott Construction South Haven saw it foreclosed on after the 2008 mortgage/housing crisis.

The site now consists of two condo buildings near completion and 12 residential sites with utilities stubbed and ready for new construction, says its website.

The development opportunity, it goes on, includes two harbor view condos in various stages of completion. The buildings are similar in design and layout to the two units adjacent sold prior to BDR’s ownership involvement in the project.

Each unit requires fixture and appliances, flooring, and cosmetic updates to prepare the units for occupancy. The asking price is $1.1 million, the website says.