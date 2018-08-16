Home Around Town T-bone crash part of busy day
8-16 STFD crash Honda 3x-crThe Saugatuck Township Fire District responded to 11 calls within 12 hours Saturday, the most demanding around 2:15 p.m. when a southbound Volkswagen Beetle on 60th Street ran the stop sign at Old Allegan Road at high speed and got T-boned by this westbound Honda sedan.

After an unknown number of rolls, the Beetle came to rest more that 100 yards south of the intersection. Luckily, the homeowner was not hit either by the vehicle or debris that struck a parked car in the driveway.

The Volkswagen’s driver was extricated by forcing the passenger side door open by means of battery-operated tools. The patient was taken by AMR ambulance to Holland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Honda driver escaped unharmed but her vehicle was totaled.

The STFD was assisted by Hamilton firefighters, the Michigan State Police and Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies. The roads were reopened at 3 p.m. (Photos by Elliot Sturm and Erik Kirchert)

