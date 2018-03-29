Tariffs on paper will hurt us

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I got a call last week from one of our newspaper printers. “Did you see the news?” he asked. “The feds have slapped a tariff on newsprint. The price is going to increase by 33 percent.”

I about fell over. As we all know since the advent of the internet, newspapers have had a hard go of it. I bet 50 percent of the papers that were publishing 20 years ago are now out of business. A 33-percent increase in newsprint will send more publishers packing.

You see, most of us get newsprint — the paper used to print newspapers — from Canada. That country has dozens of paper mills that supply it to publishers all over America. There are maybe a half dozen U.S. newsprint paper, but their output pales in comparison with Canadian mills.

Printing is a necessary but costly expense for newspapers. After payroll it is publishers’ greatest expense. Newsprint makes up about half the cost of our printing bill. Therefore, if the feds do not have a change of heart, publishers will face a 15-percent increase in printing immediately.

I suppose we could eliminate printing and become an online newspaper only. Eliminating the printing expense would allow newspapers to invest in other parts of their operations. But I suspect that is not a great option for small weekly newspapers such as this one. Many of you enjoy picking up the hard copy and reading it versus the sometimes-burdensome internet version.

I think many of you consider printed newspapers vital civic assets. Nobody else will report on your community with the depth and breadth of a newspaper, but publishing them is not an easy business. These tariffs will make it harder.

These tariffs will hurt our readers because they create pressure to raise our prices and will force publishers to re-examine every expense. Make no mistake, these tariffs will cause lots of layoffs.

Incredibly, these tariffs started with a single American newsprint manufacturer who complained that Canadian companies were “dumping” their product in the U.S. at below-market prices. Somehow that complaint found a friendly ear in Washington.

Other American newsprint manufacturers disagree. They oppose the tariffs because they know they will damage newspapers, thus reduce demand for their product. But now that the tariffs are in effect, the American companies are hiking their own prices, so publishers have little room to shop around.

Just about every American newspaper and all our trade associations are joining the fight to challenge these tariffs, but even if we succeed, it will take months to reverse this terrible decision. Meanwhile prices will go up. Jobs will be lost. Important stories will go uncovered.

If you believe newspapers do essential work, we would be grateful for your support. Please let your members of Congress know that these reckless tariffs must be repealed — not because it will damage me or the newspapers I publish, but because they will damage all the customers and communities these and other newspapers serve.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.