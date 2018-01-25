Home Around Town Taste of Lakeshore
Taste of Lakeshore
Taste of Lakeshore

Tickets are still available for the Taste of the Lakeshore Winter Banquet Saturday, Jan. 27, at Fenn Valley Vineyards and Wine Cellar, 6130 122nd Ave., Fennville, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
The annual event is sponsored by the Saugatuck Douglas Area Business Association and Greater Fennville Chamber of Commerce.
The evening will begin with appetizers, drinks, music and silent auction of more than 40 items including gift cards from area businesses and restaurants, spa packages, stays at area resorts and gifts.
Dinner from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. will feature food provided by Salt of the Earth, The Southerner, Root, Borrowed Time, Grow, Farmhouse Deli, Hop In, Uncommon Grounds, Saugatuck Brewing Co., Spectators, Cranes and Virtue Cider.
The Fennville chamber and SDABA will give presentations from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. The silent auction will end at 8, followed by dancing and music by the Strapping Owls.
Tickets cost $50 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

