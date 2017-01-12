Tax hikes expected to yield $460 million for state roads

County Road Association of Michigan spokespersons are cautiously optimistic about the state’s transportation package taking effect for 2017.

The new road revenues that took effect Jan. 1 are the first increase in state road funding in 20 years. They include:

A 7.3-cent increase in the state gas tax to 26.3 cents took effect Jan. 1, expected to generate $236 million in new revenue.

A 20-percent increase in registration fees for passenger vehicles and most commercial trucks, expected to generate $155 million.

An increase in tax on diesel fuel, bringing it equal with the state gas tax on fuel at 26.3 cents, expected to generate $69 million.

New taxes on alternative fuels and registration surcharges on electric vehicles.

Altogether, an estimated $460 million of new monies, all constitutionally dedicated to the Michigan Transportation Fund, will be directed to states roads and bridges by the end of 2017.

(The state also levies sales tax at the pump, which most states do not; these taxes do not go into the MTF.)

With fewer than 18 percent of Michigan’s federal-aid eligible roads considered in “good” condition — and the local road systems in even worse shape — restoring the roads is a tall order.

“As state leaders said when the bills were signed, this is a good first step for Michigan roads,” said Denise Donohue, director of the state CRA, whose members in 83 counties are responsible for 76 percent of Michigan’s road miles. “By the time the new revenue is fully implemented in 2021, we will have half the funds that experts say are needed to fix the roads.”

Knowing that increased state support for roads was coming, and with passage of the federal transportation bill achieved in late 2015, Michigan’s county road agencies have been able to develop longer-horizon plans for restoring the infrastructure. The availability of local match dollars is another dynamic factor involved in making such plans.

County road agencies are working with their townships and communities to prioritize the limited funds for needed work on roads, bridges and right-of-way issues such as drainage. Some new work will occur this summer, but CRA cautions that it will be many years before county road agencies can work on all of the roads in a county.

Costs to resurface roads range from $110,000 to $200,000 per mile; reconstruction costs are likely to be higher. Michigan has 120,000 miles of roads — 90,000 under county road agency control — and 5,700 local bridges. It is the nation’s fourth-largest local road network.